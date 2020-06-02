Finally, kids can get back on the sports fields

BACK ON COURT: The talented members of the Lismore Storm representative U14 Girls and U14 Boys basketball teams can get back on court from July 1. Photo Alison Paterson

BACK ON COURT: The talented members of the Lismore Storm representative U14 Girls and U14 Boys basketball teams can get back on court from July 1. Photo Alison Paterson

THEY have been yearning to get back with their mates, so young players (and their parents) are cheering to the news that COVID-19 restrictions around kids’ sport will be lifted from July 1.

As Deputy Premier John Barilaro announced that community sport competitions can restart for those aged 18 and under, clubs and organisations all over the Northern Rivers were jumping for joy.

Lismore Swans Junior AFL club vice-president Nick McQuilty said everyone was “super excited”.

“This is so extremely exciting for the kids, they can get back out there be eager and keen to run and kick a Sherrin,” he said.

“There’s an added layer of complexity as we are in an AFL Queensland league, and that state has different COVID-19 rules, so we have lots of work to do.”

Football Far North Coast general manager Steve Mackney said it was a fantastic decision.

“We welcome the decision, now we can move on our plans to recommence the season from Saturday, July 25,” he said.

“This is positive news, there is a real sense of jubilation and this means we have soccer game day within reach.”

For Lismore Storm senior coach Nathan Darcy, knowing they can get young players back on the court was incredibly good news.

“It’s a great chance for kids to come back to basketball and polish their skills, get back to enjoying their training and meeting up with their friends,” he said.

“The players have really been missing the Monday competition.”

Ballina Netball president Julie Davies said they were looking forward to welcoming back 300 young players.

“We intend to commence our winter season on July 18 at the conclusion of the school holidays,” she said.

“At the moment we are waiting on council putting on the finishing touches of the new netball facility.”

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said COVID-19 safety plans for each activity or sport were critical to enable this restart.

“Sport and businesses will need to do things a little differently than in pre-COVID-19 times and following their safety plan is key to keeping people safe,” he said.

A decision on a potential return date for adult community sport will be made at a later stage.