Finally a quiet night, but frantic days ahead

Representatives of the many agencies working to restore Lismore and surrounds to normalcy include the night-shift crew at the SES HQ, include Jarrod Wed (Police) Sgt St Stuart (Army) Heath Stimson (SES), Liz Ferris (RFS) Lee-Anne Stanford (SES) and John Ryan (RFS).

IT'S been the quietest night for the emergency service workers since Tuesday.

But the State Emergency Services workers know the days, weeks and coming months ahead will involve a torrent of hard work and too often heart-break, as people clean up their homes, their businesses and their lives as the flood waters finally recede.

As the rest of the Northern Rivers finally gets some kind of sleep, it's all go at the Lismore SES HQ, as representatives of the multiple agencies working to restore Lismore and surrounds return to some kind of normalcy.

The centre is awash with people wearing uniforms from the SES, Rural Fire Service, Police, Army, Ambulance and Fire & Rescue, many who have come from outside the region to offer their support and expertise in the face of this disaster.

It's been a long shift for everyone, but morale is high and deputy incident controller, Heath Stimson said it's been the quietest night since Tuesday.

Mr Stimson said he's really proud of the dedicated efforts by everyone from all the emergency services.

"All up we had 1906 jobs between Lismore and Tweed Heads," he said.

"Of the 466 flood rescues, the majority were in Murwillumbah, Lismore and Tweed Valley."

Mr Stimson said although flood waters were receding, people should be patient.

"This has been a significant flood event and people's safety is our priority," he said.

"Today the Rapid Assessment Teams will be in the Lismore CBD and we ask people to respect the exclusion zone until we can give them the all clear."

He said the SES efforts will be supported by crews on 50 RFS and two NSWFR trucks who will be arriving at the camp at Wollongbar TAFE today.

"They will be assisting us all with the clean-up," he said.

"But unfortunately with the same clean-up occurring with Cyclone Debbie, things will take a little while so we ask everyone to be patient."