Finally, a course on how to get rich and famous

QUALIFIED: Course tutor Sam Besmehn-Burt has 15 years industry experience with professional roles as a festival audio engineer, touring musician, circus performer, music business lecturer and business owner.

QUALIFIED: Course tutor Sam Besmehn-Burt has 15 years industry experience with professional roles as a festival audio engineer, touring musician, circus performer, music business lecturer and business owner.

DO YOU want to try your hand at acting but have no experience auditioning?

Is your teen child super creative but needs guidance on how to navigate the industry?

Byron Community College is offering a new Certificate III in Community Dance, Theatre and Events from Thursday, May 2.

College director Richard Vinycomb said the course was the national qualification for those wanting to work professionally in the performing arts industry.

"Designed to cover a broad range of skills and knowledge applicable to performing arts, this is a highly practical, hands-on introduction into this fantastic industry,” he said.

The course will cover acting and performance skills, voice studies, audition techniques, development of a performance portfolio, audio and lighting engineering in events, basic stage management and marketing and promotion for events.

Course tutor Sam Besmehn-Burt has 15 years' industry experience as a festival audio engineer, touring musician, circus performer, music business lecturer and business owner.

He said students will benefit from professional guest specialised sessions, visits to a variety of productions, opportunities to make industry connections and gain practical work experience.

"I am hugely excited to bring my expertise and network of talented individuals to this course,” he said.

"From us, you will gain the skills and techniques needed to work in the performing arts industry. From each other, you will gain lifelong relationships with a network of industry professionals and future collaborators” Besmehn-Burt said.

For more information please visit byroncollege.org.au.