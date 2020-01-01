Menu
Take Five arrives in Hobart as the last boat to finish the 2019 Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race. Picture: Richard Jupe
Water Sports

Final Sydney-to-Hobart yacht arrives to rousing reception

by JAMES BRESNEHAN
1st Jan 2020 4:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY missed New Year's Eve celebrations in Hobart, but the crew of Take Five were given a hero's welcome when the little 30-footer crossed the finish line on Wednesday's afternoon as the last boat to complete the 75th Sydney to Hobart yacht race.

Small enough to fit inside the goal square on an Aussie rules field, Take Five sat becalmed for hours along the way and weathered storms with 55-knot winds.

Take Five's owner, 46-year-old sail-trainer Ian Gannon, of Hobart, was as happy as he was relieved to make it home - and the yacht lived up to its name, taking five days to complete the 628 nautical mile race - five days, 23 hours and 41 minutes.

"It took a few days longer than I was hoping but it's bloody fantastic to be here," Gannon said.

It was a box ticked for Gannon, who had the satisfaction of doing his third Sydney-Hobart as the skipper of his own yacht.

"It's a great race. I've always wanted to do it on my own boat and I've managed to do that," he said.

Take Five sheltered from a southerly storm on Tuesday at Schouten Passage.

The crew of Take Five onboard the yacht, which was the smallest in the 157-strong 2019 fleet. Picture: RICHARD JUPE
"We sat it out and I'm happy we are here safe, no injury, no damage," Gannon said.

Supplies were running low. They ran out of teabags yesterday, and water on Wednesday  morning.

"We have gone through most of our rations. Another day would have finished up everything that we had," Gannon said.

Gannon will decide if he will do the 76th Hobart "after a few rums".

