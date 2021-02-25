Final stage of hospital redevelopment has begun

It has been more than 20 years in the planning, but a major milestone in the redevelopment of Lismore Base Hospital was reached today (February 25) with work starting on the final stage.

The last stage brings together the remaining parts of the $312.8 million redevelopment – the refurbishment of C block and front entry, and will include:

New staff amenities and change rooms

Refurbished front hospital entry

New ambulatory care centre including community nursing, hospital in the home services and a range of specialist clinics

New administration, library, training rooms, nursing education and auditorium

A refurbished 6-bed coronary care unit in C Block

A refurbished 18-bed cardiac step down co-located with the coronary care unit and echo and stress ECG services in C Block

A new 4-bed acute delirium unit in C Block • A refurbished 8-bed stroke unit

A refurbished 12-bed medical ward with gymnasium and patient kitchen.

“It’s exciting to embark on this final stage of works, which will cement Lismore as a modern health facility for our community and the region both now and well into the future,” Ian Hatton, general manager of Lismore Base Hospital, said.

The tender for the refurbishment works was recently awarded to Hansen Yuncken.

Several health services have already begun relocating to temporary locations elsewhere in the hospital to allow building works to commence.

These include the Stress ECG, pre-anaesthetic clinics and echo-cardiogram services.

Some outpatient services will temporarily relocate to alternative locations nearby the hospital in Uralba Street, including Hospital in the Home, antenatal clinics and the High Risk Foot clinic.

“Health staff are advising clients of where to go to access these services during the redevelopment, and signage will direct people to changed locations,” Mr Hatton said.

The redevelopment works commenced with a new Emergency Department and Renal Unit which opened in late 2016, followed by the completion of the South Tower in mid-2018 which includes Women’s Care, Paediatrics, Surgical Services and inpatient units.

Hansen Yuncken has applied to the Lismore City Council Traffic Advisory Committee for permission to relocate the bus bay in front of the hospital in Uralba St.

It said the relocation of the bus bay further towards Hunter St would provide safe access to a loading bay area for deliveries and crane access.

The project was expected to be complete by December.