Final squad: Most inexperienced team in Maroons history

Storm stars Brenko Lee and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui are set to join the squad next week, while Dunamis Lui is set to make his debut.

Broncos rejects Jaydn Su'A, Dunamis Lui and Corey Allan have edged towards State of Origin debuts after becoming the latest additions to Queensland's squad for next month's series.

Maroons coach Wayne Bennett on Wednesday added three South Sydney players - Su'A, Allan and Dane Gagai - along with Canberra duo Lui and Josh Papalii to Queensland's squad.

Bennett has now named 21 players for Queensland's 27-man squad.

Melbourne's Cameron Munster, Brenko Lee, Christian Welch, Felise Kaufusi and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui will make up the remaining members along with Penrith's Kurt Capewell after Sunday's NRL grand final.

Su'A and Lui made their NRL debuts for the Broncos before heading to rival clubs while Allan has been a standout for the Rabbitohs in 2020 after cutting his teeth in Brisbane.

Allan is not eligible for selection in Game One in Adelaide on November 4 due to suspension, but Bennett said the winger-fullback had been a revelation in the back end of the season.

"Corey has played with confidence, I can't give him a big enough wrap for the way he played at the back end of the season," Bennett said.

"To be honest, I didn't think he would make it when I coached him at the Broncos (in 2018). He probably needed to grow up and he has here at Souths.

"Corey has improved with his fitness and confidence in himself.

"The Rabbitohs have been very good for him as a club, there's a good group of guys here and Corey has really gelled with them. He feels part of the place here which is important.

"He has always had a good skill set but he is playing with more self-belief."

Jaydn Su'A has turned his career around in 2020, becoming one of the Rabbitohs most consistent forwards. Picture: Getty Images.

Su'A, 22, was a star on the rise for Brisbane after debuting in 2016, but he fell out-of-favour with former Broncos coach Anthony Seibold last year and was released mid-season to the Rabbitohs to reunite with Bennett.

The hard-hitting backrower has been one of the NRL's most improved players this year and is in line for a starting berth against the Blues in Adelaide.

Lui, 30, debuted for the Broncos in 2010 and has quietly gone about racking up 158 NRL appearances in the front row for Brisbane, Manly, St George Illawarra and Canberra.

Brenko Lee is set to be named in the squad after the NRL Grand Final, as the Maroons battle an injury crisis in their outside backs. Picture: Getty Images.

Gagai (13 Origins) and Papalii (15 Origins) are Queensland regulars and will be in the starting side for Game One.

Bennett has now named 14 Origin rookies in his 21-man squad and will add another three untested players as Queensland faces fielding one of the least experienced teams in Origin history.

The Maroons will go into camp on the Gold Coast from Sunday, with Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga joining Bennett's support staff after being given clearance by the NRL.

The six grand final representative will join Camp Maroon next week.