Jockey Glyn Schofield rides Home of the Brave (second left) to victory in race 5, the Theo Marks Stakes, during Run to the Rose Day at Rosehill Gardens in Sydney, Saturday, September 8, 2018. (AAP Image/Simon Bullard) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Horses

Brave choice completes The Everest field

3rd Oct 2018 10:55 AM

THE field for the world's richest race on turf is complete with the final slot of The Everest being filled by classy sprinter Home Of The Brave from the Godolphin team.

Home Of The Brave is a member of Godolphin's Australian stables lead by Head Trainer James Cummings and is a winner of seven races, including Group wins in Great Britain and Australia.

Top Sydney jockey Tommy Berry will ride Home Of The Brave in The TAB Everest.

The seven-year-old recorded a dominant win in the Group 2 Theo Marks Stakes at Rosehill Gardens two starts ago, before being beaten just over a length in the Group 1 Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes last start.

Australian Turf Club Director Phil Morley said the ATC was delighted to partner with the internationally-renowned Godolphin team for The TAB Everest.

"We are very grateful to Godolphin for their support of Sydney racing and now also the world's richest race on turf, the $13 million The TAB Everest at Royal Randwick," Morley said.

 

 

THE EVEREST FIELD

Trapeze Artist - Aquis Farm

In Her Time - TAB

Redzel - Yulong Investments

Brave Smash - Chris Waller Racing

Shoals - The Star

Viddora - Damion Flower

Santa Ana Lane - Inglis

US Navy Flag - Coolmore

Vega Magic - James Harron

Graff - Max Whitby

Home Of The BRave - ATC

Le Romain - GPI Racing

