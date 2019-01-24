Final resting spot for Florrie unveiled

ON DISPLAY: Pictured at the official opening of The Florrie Shed, with the historic former riverboat, MV Florrie as its centrepiece are (from left) State Member for Ballina Tamara Smith, Ballina Mayor David Wright, Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliot, Parliamentary Secretary for the Northern Rivers Ben Franklin, and Ballina Naval and Maritime Museum curator Ron Creber and museum president Dick Greaves.

ON DISPLAY: Pictured at the official opening of The Florrie Shed, with the historic former riverboat, MV Florrie as its centrepiece are (from left) State Member for Ballina Tamara Smith, Ballina Mayor David Wright, Federal Member for Richmond Justine Elliot, Parliamentary Secretary for the Northern Rivers Ben Franklin, and Ballina Naval and Maritime Museum curator Ron Creber and museum president Dick Greaves. Graham Broadhead

THE final entry in the log book of the historic river vessel, MV Florrie can now be written.

The Florrie Shed was unveiled on Monday at the Ballina Naval and Maritime Museum, where the 1880-built wooden boat which worked the Richmond River for many years is housed.

"She's here for eternity," said the president of the museum, Dick Greaves, as he scanned over the interactive display which also showcases the hull structure which is of significance to maritime historians.

The technique used to make the 20m hull is called "carvel planked on sawn frames". It was this feature of the vessel which saw it listed in the Australian National Maritime Museum's Australian Register of Historic Vessels in 2007.

But the Florrie hasn't always been so keenly admired - many locals may remember the boat on display beside the Richmond River, open to the elements which saw her deteriorate significantly.

The Florrie was built by Rock Davis at Blackwall near Gosford on the NSW Central Coast for Casino storekeeper Frederick Crouch, who used her as a cargo/passenger vessel operating between Casino and Ballina.

She was wrecked at the confluence of North Creek and the Richmond in 1882, but was salvaged by Captain Tom Fenwick who rebuilt her, and she was by 1883 operating in his fleet of ferries.

She changed hands several times after, and her last owner was the Ballina Slipway and Engineering Co.