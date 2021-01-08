Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A major renovation has taken place at Byron Bay Preschool's Suffolk Park branch.
A major renovation has taken place at Byron Bay Preschool's Suffolk Park branch.
Education

Final green light given for $800,000 preschool revamp

Liana Boss
8th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Byron preschool has received the final approval to use a renovated space.

The Coogera Centre branch of Byron Bay Preschool, located in Suffolk Park and owned by Byron Shire Council, was subject to a development application for more than $800,000 worth of works.

This DA was approved in October, 2019 and a construction certificate was issued for the upgrade last June.

The DA approval gave the facility permission to increase the enrolment capacity from 25 to 50 children, with space for three extra staff members.

A major renovation has taken place at Byron Bay Preschool's Suffolk Park branch.
A major renovation has taken place at Byron Bay Preschool's Suffolk Park branch.

Tree removal, four extra carparking spaces and a new covered walkway were included in the proposal, which saw the floor area of the facility increase by about 190 sqm.

"The floor plan will include an open playroom, storage areas, kitchen, interview room and multipurpose room," town planners said in a report earlier prepared for the application.

An occupation certificate was issued for the renovation on January 5.

The preschool is located on Bottlebrush Crescent and Coogera Circuit.

The original development, also involving health rooms and associated carparking, was approved by the council back in November, 2008.

byron preschool byron shire council northern rivers community northern rivers education
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Amber alert in place for blue-green algae at dam

        Amber alert in place for blue-green algae at dam

        News The water is treated so it’s still safe for drinking, but it could pose dangers for livestock.

        BOM warns of ‘possible flooding’ for Wilson, Richmond Rivers

        Premium Content BOM warns of ‘possible flooding’ for Wilson, Richmond Rivers

        News A new flood watch has been issued for parts of the Northern Rivers

        What area had the most rainfall in the last 24 hours?

        Premium Content What area had the most rainfall in the last 24 hours?

        News A strong wind warning for the Byron Coast will remain in place on Thursday and...

        WARNING: Thunderstorms and flooding still on the cards

        Premium Content WARNING: Thunderstorms and flooding still on the cards

        News THE deluge on Wednesday saw the SES called to action