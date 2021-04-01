Final goodbyes for murder victim Jasmeen Kaur

Jasmeen Kaur was allegedly murdered a month ago. The 21-year-old has been remembered at her funeral service on Thursday.

Jasmeen Kaur was allegedly murdered a month ago. The 21-year-old has been remembered at her funeral service on Thursday.

Family members of Jasmeen Kaur still feel "impossible" sadness when they walk past the 21-year-old murder victim's bedroom.

Final goodbyes were made for the young aged care worker at her funeral service on Thursday in Findon, before her body is expected to be sent back to India to be with her mother and twin siblings next Thursday. Ms Kaur, of Flinders Park, was murdered and buried in a shallow grave in the Flinders Ranges last month.

Her aunty, Raman Kharoud, who Jasmeen lived with, said the funeral was a lovely send off for a strong young woman.

Jameen Kaur with members of her family. The 21-year-old was laid to rest on Thursday before her body is sent back to India. Picture: Supplied by the family

"We finally got the time, we finally said our goodbyes to Jasmeen," Ms Kharoud said.

Ms Kaur has left a hole in their Flinders Park home.

"It's tough not to see her, it's impossible.

"It's very uncomfortable walking past her room, she used to look after everything, cooking and cleaning. Every time someone's in the house they call out to Jasmeen … and then we realise she's no longer here."

But the final goodbye brought the family closer to Jasmeen, Ms Kharoud said.

"It's defiantly brought the distance a little less. We were close to her today, (she said on Thursday) we could feel her and sense her."

Jameen Kaur with members of her family. The 21-year-old was laid to rest on Thursday before her body is sent back to India. Picture: Supplied by the family

Ms Kharoud said the family will feel more closure when the alleged offender is sentenced.

"Death in any way is hard to accept, but the circumstances of Jameen's death, it breaks our hearts."

A 20-year-old Kuralta Park man, whose identity is suspressed, has been charged with murder and will face court again in December.

Ms Kaur worked at Southern Cross Aged Care home at North Plympton, where police say a man known to her abducted her about 10pm Friday March 5. The alleged killer led police to the burial site 40km north of Hawker on Sunday March 7.

Originally published as Final goodbyes for murder victim Jasmeen Kaur