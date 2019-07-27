Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mike Daniell was killed in a diving accident on Saturday.
Mike Daniell was killed in a diving accident on Saturday.
Community

'Final goodbyes': Dozens to honour spearfisher in paddle out

26th Jul 2019 2:37 PM | Updated: 27th Jul 2019 4:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOZENS of people will come together for a paddle out for Mike Daniell on Saturday morning to say their "final goodbyes".

The 27-year-old was spearfishing off the Sunshine Coast last weekend when he failed to surface.

It's understood Mike was wearing a weight belt when he jumped off a tinnie minutes before his friend was due to join him for a dive.

 

Mike is being remembered as a man who touched everyone's lives.
Mike is being remembered as a man who touched everyone's lives.

Loved ones raised the alarm when they noticed him missing. Emergency services, experienced free-divers, several lifeguards and a Christian surf group scoured the water for several hours.

But by about 1pm, his body was found 20m deep on the ocean floor.

The respected builder, keen surfer and much-loved member of the church community known for his charity work is being remembered as a man whose life brought hope to others.

Those close to Mike said he had touched countless lives through his church involvement, his business Belong Constructions, as a mentor for young men and as a son, brother and friend.

 

More than 80 people will come together for a paddle out to remember the 27-year-old.
More than 80 people will come together for a paddle out to remember the 27-year-old.

More than 80 people are expected to join the paddle out at Mudjimba Beach to honour Mike's "love he had for the ocean".

The group will meet at 8am.

More Stories

Show More
mike daniell mudjimba beach paddle out spearfishing tribute
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    25-year battle to fix this 'dangerous' Lismore road

    premium_icon 25-year battle to fix this 'dangerous' Lismore road

    Council News "WHERE children are concerned, there is no excuse to play Russian roulette with their lives”.

    VOTE NOW: Who is the cheekiest baby on the Northern Rivers?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the cheekiest baby on the Northern Rivers?

    Parenting Hundreds of proud parents nominated their bub for cutest baby

    From food truck to restaurateur

    premium_icon From food truck to restaurateur

    Business Experienced chef excited to bring the taste of Italy to Mullumbimby.

    Trans woman happy to be part of Masters Games

    premium_icon Trans woman happy to be part of Masters Games

    Sport Organisers "wholeheartedly welcome Roxy'