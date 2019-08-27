Final five of our 20 country women making a difference

Here's our final five women who are influencing the lives of others and inspire purpose and passion

War widows, business, the environment, family support and disabilities are their passions.

They all live or work in the Richmond Valley.

They are country women making where we live a better place.

We chose 20 women- here's the final five.

MARGIE GEORGE

Stuart and Margie George, at the opening night of Beef Week at the Casino RSM club. Doug Eaton

MARGIE George has inspired business women in the Richmond Valley.

She has run a successful retail clothing shop in Casino for 19 years and for three of those years also took on a news business at the Clydesdale Motel and Steakhouse.

Margie has mentored young businesswoman, organised Melbourne Cup functions to raise money for the Casino VRA and Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

She is generous in donating goods from her shop and restaurant to help local fund-raisers, school functions and race meets.

Margie also volunteered for years for Beef Week and organise functions such as the Beef Week Ball and fashion parade.

For 10 years she worked behind the scene of Beef Week, all while running her business and being a mother.

MAUREEN GILL

Maureen Gill, second from left, with co-workers organising a Dance Against Violence. Susanna Freymark

AS TEAM Leader at CASPA Family Support in Casino, Maureen Gill supports families.

She said she felt privileged to be able to work alongside families who are seeking support to strengthen and build on their uniqueness as individuals and as a family unit.

Maureen also works in Child Protection and Domestic and Family Violence.

"I'm passionate about my work as I believe that everyone has the right to be safe and free from violence and it is only by making a stand that we can bring about change,” she said.

Maureen works with community organisations to respond to families in crisis such as homelessness, leaving violence, natural disasters and emergencies.

MEG NEILSEN

Bentley Hall Committee Member Meg Nielsen presents a $500 cheque to Bentley Fire Service, Captain Don Casson, in recognition of Brigades provision of security services during the 2017 Bentley Art Prize.

BENTLEY woman Meg Neilsen is a renowned artist and an environmental warrior.

She was part of the Northern Rivers Gasfield Free campaign for five years and made regular visits to the politicians in Sydney with the Bentley Farmers Group.

"My priority is to get the government to reduce our emissions and help in the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy,” she said.

The softly spoken Meg is an active member of the North East Forest Alliance and her goal is to see logging phased out in public native forests and for them to be restored for tourism and carbon storage.

She continues to involved in Lock the Gate and is campaigning against Santos and their 850 gas wells in Narrabri in NSW.

Meg is president of the Lismore Art Club, on the Bentley Art Prize committee and is an accomplished artist herself.

She is also chief steward and curator of the TURSA Art Prize at the North Coast National

Meg is a great advocate for the environment because she is a good listener and gentle speaker.

You can catch her on River FM in her role as radio presenter with her show Celebrating Earth and Art every Tuesday between 4pm-6pm.

ROBYN SPRUCE

Casino's Robyn Spruce with her dog.

FROM her own experience of being a war widow, Robyn Spruce has spent years supporting other war widows through her work with Legacy.

The busy Casino woman is secretary of Casino Legacy, president of the Casino Hospital Auxiliary, president of Casino Legacy Laurel Club and co-ordinator of Casino Platypus RSL Day Club.

In 2015 she was awarded both Citizen of the Year in Richmond Valley and Clarence Valley Woman of the Year.

On Vietnam Veterans Day, she wears her husband's medals to honour him and all those who have served in wars.

She is a tireless in supporting families with members who have served in the military and is a familiar figure at charitable functions in Casino.

FIONA MILLER

Achieve Australia disability organisation in Casino. Ainsley Carpenter, Anne Bryce, Fiona Miller and Ian Leven. Dennis Ford

FIONA Miller works at Achieve Australia in Casino as the customer engagement executive.

She is passionate about helping others and has a vision about making life better for people with disabilities.

"I do what I do because I love making a difference in peoples lives,” Fiona said.

"I have worked in the disability space for the past 18 years.

"Knowing that I have helped people with disability live everyday lives like everyone else has been the best thing about my job.”

Fiona loves being a leader, building teams, and helping people find potential but admits her greatest accomplishment is being a mum of three grown-up children.

Achieve Australia gives the Casino community a strong structure and resources for families and individuals to create easier lives.

Fiona is an integral part of that.

She went to Casino High School and is involved in many aspects of the community.

