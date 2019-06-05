'Final details' being resolved in coast cafe revival

A NEW operator for East Ballina's Shelly Beach Cafe could be announced soon.

Ballina Shire Council's director of corporate and community, Kelly Brown, said they had called for expressions of interest for a new lessee in March.

"Following the review of submissions, three proponents were shortlisted and invited to present their proposals to council," Ms Brown said.

"Council has selected their preferred proponent and we are currently negotiating the final details.

"Further information will be released to the public once these negotiations are complete.

"We look forward to working with the proponent to deliver a vibrant destination cafe for locals and visitors to the Ballina Coast and Hinterland."

According to a report that went before the council's Commercial Services Committee this month, four expressions of interest were received in total.

The shortlisted proponents met certain criteria, including having at least five year's experience in developing, owning or operating an eatery and a range of other factors.

According to the report, the council will need to "allocate funding to remove the concrete slab as well as address the stormwater pipe that currently traverses the site to ensure the property is suitable for development".

"This is currently being investigated by council's Civil Services Division," the report said.