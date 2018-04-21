Menu
The giant fig tree on Castle Drive in Lennox Head is scheduled to be cut down.
Environment

FINAL DECISION: Council reveals fate of 200-year-old tree

21st Apr 2018 5:00 AM

A 200-YEAR-OLD fig tree at Lennox Head will be chopped down, despite residents' attempts to save it.

Ballina Shire Council has confirmed it will progress with plans to remove the tree in Castle Drive.

After significant consideration, councillors resolved to remove the tree in November last year.

Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright said it was a difficult decision, but it had to be made because the tree was causing damage to adjoining properties, and created a "significant insurance risk".

"Council did not make this decision lightly, and a range of alternatives have been examined," he said.

"However, due to the age of the tree, our understanding of the risks and the exhaustive investigation into alternative options, the only reasonable solution is to remove the tree.

"No one wants to see the removal of a beautiful tree but after thorough investigation and specialist reports we believe it's the right decision for the community."

The council's insurers had also advised they would no longer provide coverage for damage caused by the tree roots.

A suitable tree species will be planted to replace the fig tree on Castle Drive.

Works are scheduled to commence on April 30.

