Final blow for much-loved Lismore restaurant

THE building that was once home to one of Lismore's most popular restaurants is going up for auction.

The Keen St property was a hive of activity when it was Black Sombrero, a much-loved and award-winning Mexican restaurant and bar which was renowned for its food, cocktails and ambience.

They bravely reopened after being hit hard by the 2017 floods, but Black Sombrero's days were numbered.

The doors closed just a few months later, and they have never reopened.

According to documents from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, the Deputy Commissioner of Taxation applied in July 2018 for the winding up of El Nuevo Imperio Pty Ltd, trading as Black Sombrero.

A liquidator was appointed to the business during a hearing in the Federal Court the following month.

Aylward Auctions managed the auction of the restaurant's items in November 2018 under instruction from Clout & Associates, an insolvency and business recovery firm.

At the time, the owner and director of the auction house, Glenn Aylward, told The Northern Star everything "not nailed down" was sold.

And now the building itself will be auctioned on-site on September 11 at 11am.

For more information about the Keen St building, or to arrange an inspection, phone North Coast Commercial's Peter Butcher on 0412 245 856 or Chris Harley on 0412 758 830.