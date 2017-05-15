Film fest with a passion for outdoors to rock Byron

GOING UP: Paul Pritchard and Steve Monks attempt to climb the Totem Pole in Tasmania, 18 years after an accident there nearly killed Paul. It left him with little movement in right side.

IS A love of the outdoors inherited from parent to child?

For certain, says Jemima Robinson, director of the 10-year-old Banff Mountain Film Festival Australian Tour. The evidence is on show, she says, at every one of the 55 film events she runs annually through May and June.

"It's obvious that people come to this event to share their passion for the outdoors with their kids," Ms Robinson said.

"A connection with nature and a hunger for adventure are inter-generational gifts.

"It can be hard to truly show your spouse or family why you are so hooked on your sport or the outdoors if they can't usually join in. This event is your solution. People can't help but be inspired by these films."

A hand-picked short list of eight of the best films from Canada's famous nine-day Banff Mountain Film Festival makes up the Australian event program.

This year's highlights include an exploration of Iran's ski culture; a cheeky jaunt with Scottish mountain biker Danny MacAskill; a 600km 60th birthday trek with canine companion Genghis Khan; and one disabled climber's return to Tasmania's iconic Totem Pole - a rock pillar that radically changed his life.

"The Banff Mountain Film Festival has always been a celebration of the best in humanity; with a lens focused on perseverance, positivity, tackling personal challenges, and protecting our natural environments," Ms Robinson said.

"Not a bad legacy for a family movie night."

The film festival will be held at the Byron Theatre on May 25. Get tickets at www.banffaustralia.com.au.