Filly 'turns a corner' as Coffs, Gold Coast trainers win

THE EULO Queen might be one to follow after the Ballina Jockey Club race meeting yesterday.

The Coffs Harbour filly broke through at her eighth start in the tab. com.au Maiden Plate (1010m) in impressive fashion, three lengths clear of second-placed Hidden Storm.

A daughter of Hidden Dragon, The Eulo Queen gave nothing else a chance, although her trainer Aiden St Vincent admitted to being nervous "when they are at that price”.

The filly started at $1.75 and won like the odds-on figures suggested she would.

"I've tweaked a few things with her,” the trainer said.

"But she might have turned a corner. She still doesn't know what she's doing, she was immature but she's improving.”

St Vincent has 10 in work at Coffs.

Two Gold Coast-trained gallopers also impressed yesterday.

In Her Zone (John Gilmore) won the XXXX Gold Plate (1010m) while Ruler (Les Kelly) reigned by snaring the Good Luck Margaret Gould 3yo Maiden (1260m).

A $450,000 yearling, Ruler was having his eighth start yesterday and logged win number two.

"He's had a lot of problems,” Kelly told Sky's Gary Kliese. "Just needed time. But when he gets to a mile you will see a really good horse.”

Madam Mouton caused an upset when the mare won the Slipway Hotel Class 1 Hcp (1260m) for Murwillumbah trainer Paul Robbins.

The daughter of Sebring has had a throat operation but won for a third time with Belinda Hodder aboard.

"She had a nice run up the fence,” Hodder told Sky's Priscilla Schmidt of a mare she thinks will be even better when she races over 1500m.

Howick overcame recent bad luck to notch her second race win.

The Gold Coast filly, a daughter of Denmarket, is trained by Kelly Doughty and was having her 12th start in winning The Mission @ Aquis Farm Class 2 Hcp (1410m).

She had won her maiden at Grafton in early December but missed out in seven subsequent runs, including a last start second at Ballina.

"She's been a bit unlucky in her recent runs,” Doughty said.

"Had some bad barriers.”

Matthew Paget rode the filly and thought being "back on top of the ground” helped as well.

"She's a bit of a Jeckyll and a Hyde,” Paget said. "When you get on her she's a bit hypo but when she jumps she switches off, she's different, all professional.”

Paget also linked with Kelly Doughty to win the next race, the Happy Birthday Jo Benchmark 55 Hcp (1310m), with three-year-old filly Desert Rush.

Doughty said the handy barrier (two) was a big help yesterday.

"She had a beautiful run in third, normally she's in the second half of the field,” he said. "She tries all the time, went good today. She wants to be a racehorse.”