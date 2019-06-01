Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Learn how to make the most of tax deductions at a free seminar at Griffith University.
Learn how to make the most of tax deductions at a free seminar at Griffith University.
Money

Tricks to know as tax time looms

by Judith Kerr
1st Jun 2019 12:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TAXPAYERS are walking away from millions of dollars in unclaimed tax deductions.

That's the message from Griffith University taxation guru Professor Brett Freudenberg ahead of July 1.

Professor Freudenberg said he was surprised at how many people were not fully aware of all the available deductions and what records they needed to keep to be able to make comprehensive claims.

Professor Brett Freudenberg will give a free seminar on tax deductions.
Professor Brett Freudenberg will give a free seminar on tax deductions.


"It can be a confusing area for many people as there are various urban myths about what people can and cannot claim," he said.

"An important part in determining how much tax you pay, is working out what tax deductions you are entitled to.

"While tax deductions have the potential to lower your tax payable, it is critical to ensure you get it right - as tax deductions can be one of the most litigious areas with the tax office.

"Part of the issue with tax deductions is the records that you are required to keep, as well as demonstrating how deductions relate to your assessable income."

In an effort to help people claim their full entitlements, Professor Freudenberg is holding a free tax education seminar on June 18.

The presentation will cover many of the possible deductions available to individuals, including car expenses, travel, self-education, clothing, laundry, sun protection, food, internet, phone, home office, computers, rental properties, shares, donations and, of course, personal superannuation contributions.

It is also likely to include information about Prime Minister Scott Morrison's proposed $158billion personal income tax breaks for the 2018-19 financial year.

Under stage one of the plan, people earning between $37,000 and $90,000 will receive a tax cut of up to $1080 when they lodge their 2018-19 tax return.

Also, the issue of when something is "partly" deductible will be discussed.

The two-hour session will be on Tuesday, June 18 at Griffith University, Logan Campus Building L08, Room 1.06 from 6pm to 8pm.

More Stories

australian tax office income tax taxation

Top Stories

    9 hot tips to beat the autumn chill

    premium_icon 9 hot tips to beat the autumn chill

    Weather SNUGGLE up with our nine tips on how keep the autumn chill at bay.

    • 1st Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Our people will dazzle at the village during Splendour

    premium_icon Our people will dazzle at the village during Splendour

    Entertainment Northern Rivers acts will be part of the music festival

    Council fined after child, 6, leaves after-school care alone

    premium_icon Council fined after child, 6, leaves after-school care alone

    Crime Three convictions were also recorded against the council

    Casino boy making an impact on global stage

    premium_icon Casino boy making an impact on global stage

    Business "I may be a long way from Casino now, but it will always be my home”