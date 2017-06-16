Fiji win puts Matt on top

BYRON BAY surfer Matt Wilkinson has won the Fiji Pro, the fifth stop on the World Surf League Championship Tour, after an action-packed finals day in pump-ing waves at Cloudbreak.

He triumphed in a hard-fought final against tour rookie Connor O'Leary, from Cronulla, after taking out title contenders Michel Bourez (Tahiti) and Julian Wilson (Australia).

Wilkinson came into Fiji determined to take the win after finishing runner-up to former world champion Gabriel Medina (Brazil) in the event last year.

The win yesterday was Wilkinson's third tour victory and put him into the lead in the world title race.

"We've had an awesome week that started with pumping waves and then had some lay days,” he said.

"If you were going to have lay days anywhere, this is the place to do it. Happiness translates to results.”

Wilkinson leapfrogs defending champion John John Florence (Hawaii), Jordy Smith (South Africa), Adriano de Souza (Brazil) and Owen Wright (Australia) on the points standings.

"I am so stoked,” he said.

"It definitely feels good to pick up momentum rather than to have the yellow Jeep Jersey to lose. Now I have it to keep.

"Thanks to everyone, all my support crew and everyone that has helped me.”

In an exciting final, both surfers posted excellent scores in the opening 10 minutes.

The rookie O'Leary took a slight edge thanks to his 6.50 back-up score and went on to build his advantage with a 7.37.

Wilkinson battled through the rest of the 40-minute bout to turn the heat and with two minutes remaining his persistence paid off and an 8.03 was enough to earn him victory.

O'Leary moves up from 15th to seventh on the standings.

Wilkinson overcame Bourez in a semi-final. The pair were neck-and-neck through much of the heat but a last-ditch effort go the Australian across the line.