Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nabil Maghnie was arrested in Bundoora this morning. Picture: Ian Currie
Nabil Maghnie was arrested in Bundoora this morning. Picture: Ian Currie
Crime

Underworld figure arrested by police taskforce

by Mark Buttler
8th Nov 2019 9:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Underworld figure Nabil Maghnie has been arrested by a taskforce investigating three high profile murders.

Detectives from the Sector Taskforce arrested Maghnie this morning at his Bundoora home.

He was taken to Crime Command Headquarters in Spencer St and remains in custody.

The arrest of Maghnie comes after a day of raids connected to the double fatal Love Machine nightclub drive-by shootings in April and the alleged murder of Tony Mokbel associate Mitat Rasimi at Dandenong in March.

One man was yesterday charged with the murder of Mr Rasimi and another arrested was released.

Maghnie has been on bail for months over serious driving charges.

More to come.

mark.buttler@news.com.au

More Stories

arrest crime murder underworld

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hearing set for Casino childcare centre accused of neglect

        premium_icon Hearing set for Casino childcare centre accused of neglect

        Crime A LENGTHY hearing is expected for a court case involving a Casino childcare centre accused of "corporal punishment".

        Complaints of illegal asbestos handling investigated

        premium_icon Complaints of illegal asbestos handling investigated

        Environment The council has been inspecting the site of the business

        When will Ballina get its proposed ocean pool?

        premium_icon When will Ballina get its proposed ocean pool?

        Council News Committee member talks about how plans are progressing

        Dedicated cop, mum and hero: High praise for Lismore officer

        premium_icon Dedicated cop, mum and hero: High praise for Lismore officer

        News She's done flood rescues, helped during fires, attended crashes