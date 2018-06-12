Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sherrie Yeomans, of Lennox Head, recently chained herself to the fig tree on Castle Drive, which Ballina Shire Council has been planning to remove. The tree may now have reprieve in the form of an Aboriginal Cultural Heritage claim.
Sherrie Yeomans, of Lennox Head, recently chained herself to the fig tree on Castle Drive, which Ballina Shire Council has been planning to remove. The tree may now have reprieve in the form of an Aboriginal Cultural Heritage claim. Marc Stapelberg
Council News

Fig's removal put on hold due to heritage claim

Liana Turner
by
12th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE removal of a fig tree that's damaged homes in Lennox Head has been delayed again.

Chainsaws won't be seen on Castle Drive until a claim of the site's heritage status was clarified.

Sherrie Yeomans, who spent several days chained to the tree opposing its removal, wrote to councillors, saying the shire could face a $1 million fine if they remove the tree without consent from the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage due to its "cultural significance”.

Lois Cook, a traditional custodian from the Nyangbul people, said the Ballina Shire Council initiated a cultural mapping process in 2012.

Mr Cook said this resulted in some 300 sites, including the hill on which the Castle Drive fig tree sits, being identified as culturally significant.

"They haven't contacted our people,” Ms Cook said.

"I believe that the shire doesn't have a right to destroy this tree.”

Ballina mayor David Wright said the council had no records of the tree's protection but were dealing with the OEH, and plans to remove the tree were on hold until they clarified the tree's status.

The department has not yet confirmed whether the vicinity or the tree were subject to cultural heritage protections.

Councillor Phillip Meehan, who last month fought for the tree to be spared pending more studies, said the department would need to ensure the matter was "investigated really thoroughly”. The Jali Local Aboriginal Land Council and the NSW OEH have been approached for comment.

ballina shire council jali aboriginal land council lennox head fig tree nsw office of environment and heritage
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Pensioners to be pursued over $1M in unpaid rates

    premium_icon Pensioners to be pursued over $1M in unpaid rates

    News LISMORE Council are set to close the loophole which has allowed hundreds of pensioners to get away with not paying their rates.

    • 12th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Vandals target Queensland origin supporters' home

    premium_icon Vandals target Queensland origin supporters' home

    Crime "Someone definitely didn't like that sign”

    Meet the Northern Rivers man who chases tornados

    premium_icon Meet the Northern Rivers man who chases tornados

    Weather Local storm chaser dodges lightening, winds and giant hail in US

    • 12th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    OLD & GOLD OUTRAGE: Motorists hit with fines

    premium_icon OLD & GOLD OUTRAGE: Motorists hit with fines

    Council News Parking inspectors reap gold at annual event.

    • 12th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners