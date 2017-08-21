22°
Fights at supermarket and not over any discounts

21st Aug 2017 10:33 AM
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News John Gass

A CASINO supermarket carpark was the focus of some action on Saturday night.

A number of people, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, started fighting and police attended.

Four Casino residents were trying to start fights and the police issued a 'move on' direction to them.

Police were called back a short time later as the people had not moved on and were being anti-social.

Another move-on direction was given.

Police were called back soon after as one of the people required medical attention.

As police and ambulance officers treated this person their friends swore at them.

A 47 year old man was issued an infringement notice for Offensive Conduct $500.00 and given a Field Court Attendance Notice for breaching his bail.

A 38 year old man was issued an infringement notice for Fail to Comply With Move On Direction $220.00.

Two men aged 47 and 56 were issued infringement notices for Continue Intoxicated behaviour After Move On Direction $1,100.00.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  casino supermarket infringement notices richmond lac tickets

