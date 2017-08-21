Fights at supermarket and not over any discounts

A CASINO supermarket carpark was the focus of some action on Saturday night.
A number of people, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, started fighting and police attended.
Four Casino residents were trying to start fights and the police issued a 'move on' direction to them.
Police were called back a short time later as the people had not moved on and were being anti-social.
Another move-on direction was given.
Police were called back soon after as one of the people required medical attention.
As police and ambulance officers treated this person their friends swore at them.
A 47 year old man was issued an infringement notice for Offensive Conduct $500.00 and given a Field Court Attendance Notice for breaching his bail.
A 38 year old man was issued an infringement notice for Fail to Comply With Move On Direction $220.00.
Two men aged 47 and 56 were issued infringement notices for Continue Intoxicated behaviour After Move On Direction $1,100.00.