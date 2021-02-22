Fighting fires becomes a family affair for the Rowes

After watching multiple volunteer fire crews battle to protect homes against the Myall Creek Road fire in 2019, the Rowe family decided it was time they help share the load.

Shortly after that devastating bushfire season, Kaylea, Catherine and Rhoderick Rowe joined up with their local brigade, Woombah RFS.

"What we went through in 2019 was just horrible so it was important for us to become part of that and help out our community for future incidents," daughter Kaylea said.

"The good thing about joining is that you get to engage with the community on a different level, and to do that with your family right next to you, well that's a bonus."

Rhoderick, who is a farmer and roadworker, said volunteering as a family had many positives.

"I'm looking forward to going out on a jobs together because it's like we're sharing the load," he said.

"But what's more important is that, should another major fire come through again and we have to face it, we can relate to one another's experience and talk through what's happened."

While Kaylea and Rhoderick have yet to attend a major incident, Catherine has already had a taste test.

"I've only been out a few times, one more recently for a hazard reduction burn and it was interesting to see what that's like and how big these fires can get," she said.

"I've also been involved in a search and rescue operation which was a really good experience. I'm looking forward to going out more in future."

