Fighter planes take the sky

IT was a display of WWII history at the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome yesterday as fighter jets and re-enactment groups gathered for the annual Great Eastern Fly-In.

All attendees eyes were fixed to the skies as the team from Fighter Pilot Adventure Flights took to the air.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Chief Pilot James Crockett went out in the YAK 3U and did a complex display of manoeuvres he said the military would have also used back in the day.

"We entered the display with what we call a Canopy Pass and into a Cuban 8 followed by a Barrell Roll, Hesitation Roll, Loop and Wingovers," Mr Crockett said.

"A lot of the manoeuvres we do the military train as tactical manoeuvres, quite often in military flying they run a tac form type of spread formation flying."

"Some of the manoeuvres they do like a Cuban or a half Cuban as an example is an escape manoeuvre, so they would of practised those back in the day here in Evans Head."

This is the fifth Fly-In Mr Crockett, his work crew and family have been too in Evans Head and they can't stay away.

"It's a really neat fly-in, it's a little different to all the other ones we get involved in, in the sense it is not as much of an air show, it's a bit of an air show, a bit of a fly-in, a bit the beach and a great atmosphere," he said.

First passenger in fighter jet: Jennifer Bryant said her flight with Rodney Ginn in the YAK 52 was the best birthday present she could have asked for.

Jennifer Bryant comes to the show every year and this year enjoyed her first adrenaline filled fighter jet flight.

"It was absolutely amazing, it was clear, it was beautiful," Mrs Bryant said.

"We did a tumble turn, a loop-to-loop and all sorts of stuff it was great."

Among those who were also just as excited about the fighter jet display was none other than the GI INK WWII re-enactment group.

GI INK: GI INK were involved in the Evans Head event as they performed re-enactments and set up camp like soldiers would of done back in WWII.

President Dennis Udovicic said they made the long trip down to the show because they were excited to see the Mustang take off.

"We try to bring our WWII vehicles from Brisbane, it is a bit of a long ride if you could imagine doing 60kms/h on the highway, so it is a bit of a challenge for us to get out here but we thought we would give it a go and get to see the Mustang today," Mr Udovici said.

The Brisbane based group has previously been a part of the Great Eastern Fly-In, completing WWII American GI demonstrations, talking through equipment used during the time and recruiting more members.

"(Yesterday) for the air show we have come down to do a bit of ground crew and pilots to give us a bit of variety," Mr Udovici said.

Mr Udovici said those going to check out the Fly-In should definitely come say hi.

"We brought all the knick-knacks you can see if you want to see what history was like during WWII," he said.

"So, it is a bit of a chance to come see something, touch it and be a part of WWII for a little while."

In another development at the Evans Head Aerodrome, the President of the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome Heritage Aviation Association Rod Kinnish announced just yesterday a WWII aircraft (the MG422) would be becoming the latest edition to the Aerodrome in 2018.

"It is the most complete WWII aircraft discovered in Australia to date," Mr Kinnish said.

"We have the engines and the best thing is we actually have the original flying log books which is fantastic, so we have the complete history of the aircraft which does show that is was here at Evans Head."

Mr Kinnish said the announcement was made as a sneak preview to get the community excited about what is to come.

"It is going to take us awhile to restore it and we are going to be working very hard but we need a lot of community support to come on board," he said.

"We hope by March we will have the aircraft out for public display and then people will be able to see the growth and conservation as the aircraft evolves to something a bit better than what we see here behind us."