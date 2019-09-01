Fight shock: Horn knocked out in Bendigo

Melbourne's Michael Zerafa knocked out former world champ Jeff Horn in the ninth round in a sensational upset in Bendigo on Saturday night.

Horn's father Jeff Snr demanded his corner end the fight and Horn's brother Ben hurled a towel into the ring as the fighter tottered around on wobbly legs. The bout was ruled over at 2min 24sec of Round 9.

Horn collapsed to the canvas. The knockout ruins Horn's $2 million shot at world middleweight champ Ryota Murata in Japan in December.

Horn, 31, ranked the No.3 middleweight in the world and 5.5kg heavier than when he beat Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium for the world welterweight title two years ago, struggled throughout against Zerafa's slick boxing.

Jeff Horn suffered a deep cut above the left eye. Picture: Getty Images

With his wife and mother screaming in anguish, Horn went down in Round 2 from a long right hand and he was covered in blood from a clash of heads in Round 3 as cutman Stephen Edwards worked overtime to seal the wound over his left eye.

Zerafa kept up a steady diet of jabs in Round 4 as Horn tried to turn the fight around with big overhand rights that frequently missed.

Jeff Horn is knocked to the canvas. Picture: AAP

It was the same in the fifth but Horn kept up the pressure hoping Zerafa would crack.

By Round 6 Zerafa was slowing down and while Horn kept rolling forward he couldn't land the clincher.

Zerafa was elusive throughout, boxing beautifully behind his jab and right hand.

Finally in Round 9 Zerafa battered Horn with sustained bombardment and the boxer was out on his feet.

Michael Zerafa lands a left hook on Jeff Horn during their Australian middleweight bout in Bendigo. Picture: Getty Images

Earlier, Brisbane's 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, the 193cm 102kg Joe Goodall dominated Perth's Christian Ndzie Tsoye for six rounds but judges called it a draw.

Logan's ``Demon Barber'' Andrew Hunt, another Horn team-mate, was held to a draw by Melbourne's Indian-born Ankush Hooda over six rounds.

Michael Zerafa rocks Jeff Horn with a huge right. Picture: Getty Images

In a battle of 70kg southpaws, the heavy-hitting hairdresser found the Melbourne fighter's chin rock solid. Scores were 58-56 Hunt, 58-56 Hooda, 57-57 draw.

Michael Zerafa celebrates victory as the fight is stopped. Picture: AAP

In the main support bout all-time great Jeff Fenech's protégé Brock Jarvis outpointed Filipino shock-puncher Ernesto Saulong 100-90, 99-91, 98-92 in a super-bantamweight battle.

Jeff Horn (left) and Michael Zerafa trade blows on Saturday night. Picture: AAP

Earlier, after objections from two Bendigo councillors over the ``sexism'' of using ``ring card girls'' fight promoter Dean Lonergan decided to use men for a while instead.

But women still stole the early action, with Logan mother of three Shannon O'Connell, 36, winning a close, controversial split decision over Saudi-born slugger Bianca ``Bam Bam Elmir'', 37, the Australian featherweight champ.

Michael Zerafa celebrates the win. Picture: Getty Images

Scores were 57-56 for Elmir and 58-55 and 59-54 for O'Connell who gave birth to her son Felix after a caesarean section at Brisbane's Logan Hospital seven months ago.

Brock Jarvis (left) outpointed Ernesto Saulong in an entertaining affair. Picture: AAP



The 40-year-old Damien Lock, who played 18 top-grade games for Carlton in the AFL 20 years ago, was dropped twice and stopped in two rounds by Tasmania's Bo Belbin.

Perth's Rianne Ware outpointed Bendigo's Lorrinda Webb with a four-round split decision. Scores were 39-37, 37-39, 39-37.

Best known as a tough MMA fighter from Perth, Ware grappled with Webb's southpaw style