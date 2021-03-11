Fight over controversial quarry goes to court

The fate of a Santin’s quarry is in the hands of the Land and Environment Court after an appeal was lodged against Lismore council’s refusal to allow it to extend its operating life.

In December, the council refused a request to extend the life of the quarry at Monaltrie.

The council stated it was not in the public interest and would impact the locality.

The DA for the quarry only allowed operations to continue until February 12 and was first granted approval in 1993.

The owners sought to extend the life of the quarry by 16 years, but did not seek to increase the rate of production.

Some nearby residents said they did not object to quarry, but simply wanted a new DA lodged to ensure it met the standards for 2021.

The Land and Environment Court in Sydney will hear the appeal brought by quarry owner Michael Santin.

The hearing will be held on March 22.

Councillors were briefed on the matter at Tuesday night’s council meeting and drafted the Statement of Facts and Contentions, which outlines the reasons the DA was refused, to be filed in response to the Class 1 appeal.