FIGHT NIGHT: Ballina fighters set for next challenge

Solace Muay Thai gym in Ballina is set to start training for its next fight night.

Solace Muay Thai gym in Ballina is set to start training for its next fight night.

A NEW set of challengers will compete in the second Solace Muay Thai Fight Night at Ballina.

Registrations are open for a 10-week training challenge which starts at the Ballina gym on March 9.

Gold Coast promoter Nick Atkins will take charge from there with the club’s Fight Night earmarked for May 23 at Cherry Street Sports Club, Ballina.

The first event attracted a bumper crowd at Kirra Sports Club in November and is expected to keep growing in popularity.

“Some of our guys are going around again and some new ones have come in already,” Solace coach Spiro Darzanos said.

“We’ll also have people from our gym who watched last time that have now decided to get into the ring.

“There is a few more women this time and we should have a really good mix on the night.

“We’re really all about providing that platform and helping people achieve their goals.”

The fight night will continue the format of amateur and professional contests mixed in with the end of the 10-week challenge.

“We’re making sure we get everything done so we can lock in a date at Ballina,” Darzanos said.

“Our whole concept has been aimed at getting a show like this to Ballina and making sure we bridge the gap between Gold Coast and Sydney.

“The first event was a big success, we had fighters and supporters travel to get there.

“To be able to have our guys fight in their own backyard would make it even more special.

“Everything is on track at the moment, we’re business as usual for now then we ramp it up when the challenge starts in March.”