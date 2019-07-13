Menu
Fight leaves man in intensive care

by Alicia Nally
13th Jul 2019 10:49 AM
LESS than a week after a young man died after being punched in a nightclub brawl, another is in a critical condition in Cairns hospital.

A man has been charged following the fight in Innisfail early yesterday morning.

Police alleged that during the early hours of July 12, two men left a licensed premised on Ernest Street and proceeded along Fitzgerald Esp where one of the pair became involved in an altercation with a large group of people.

The 28-year-old man was allegedly struck by another man, causing him to fall and hit his head on concrete.

The man then allegedly stood up and continued to fight with the group along Edith St.

Police attended the scene and took the 28-year-old man into custody before taking him to the Innisfail Watchhouse.

The man began to show signs of illness so paramedics were notified and he was immediately taken to Innisfail Hospital for further treatment before being transferred to Cairns Hospital where he remains in intensive care with head injuries.

Following ongoing investigations into the incident a 35-year-old Innisfail man was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm and public nuisance.

He is due to appear in Innisfail Magistrates Court on July 16.

