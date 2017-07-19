19°
Community

Fight for safer rail crossing stalls

Susanna Freymark | 19th Jul 2017 9:00 AM
DANGEROUS: The Yongurra Rd crossing where Bronwyn Callaghan's car was hit by the XPT in June. INSET: Copies of the REE were sent to politicians including the Prime Minister.
DANGEROUS: The Yongurra Rd crossing where Bronwyn Callaghan's car was hit by the XPT in June. INSET: Copies of the REE were sent to politicians including the Prime Minister. Susanna Freymark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT HAS been a frustrating week finding someone to take responsibility for making the Yongurra Rd rail crossing at Kyogle safe.

I sent last week's Express Examiner to the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten.

Federal v State

The office of the State Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, Andrew Constance, said because the crossing was on Commonwealth land, it was a Federal Government issue.

The office of the Federal Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, Darren Chester, said it was a State Government issue due to NSW policy dictating rail track improvement programs.

ARTC investigation

The Australian Rail and Track Corporation issued this statement: "It is important that we first let relevant investigations by the police and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau take place to understand the nature and cause of the incident.

"This incident is of great concern to ARTC and we appreciate the local community are eager to understand what happened when tragic events like these occur.

"There are a number of independent investigations that are currently taking place in relation to this incident - by transport authorities (Office of Transport Safety Investigations), the police and the Coroner - and it is important that we allow these investigations to be conducted appropriately.

"Unfortunately, ARTC cannot put a time frame on when these are expected to be completed as they are being conducted by separate organisations independent to ARTC.

"Level crossing safety is a significant issue for the rail industry and when incidents occur they impact a number of people including our own staff who are often among the first on the scene.”

What can Kyogle Council do?

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said there were 1400 level crossings on public roads in NSW and Kyogle Council had 10 of those.

Only two out of the 10 had boom gates, Cr Mulholland said.

"Runnymede Rd was upgraded in 2008 and one on the Summerland Way at Wiangaree, which was only completed last month,” she said.

"There are a number of access points to private property that include level crossings. The responsibility for the ongoing maintenance of level crossings is shared between the rail authority (in this case ARTC) and the road authority (in this case council).

"The responsibility for review and upgrades to level crossings is spread across the three tiers of government and overseen by the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator. In NSW the regulatory oversight is provided by the ONRSR, NSW Roads and Maritime Services and NSW Police.”

The State Government allocates funding for the upgrade of level crossings. When the determination is made to fund the upgrade of a level crossing, the road authority is usually asked to contribute up to one-third of the costs.

"Once the investigation of the recent tragedy at the Yongurra Rd level crossing has been completed, it is council's intention to request that this information be used to review the ALCAM ranking of this particular level crossing, and hopefully this will see the upgrade of the level crossing made a higher priority for future funding under the NSW LCIP,” Cr Mulholland said.

Lismore Northern Star
More charges anticipated against Lismore gynecologist

More charges anticipated against Lismore gynecologist

MORE alleged victims of a Lismore doctor accused of 60 sexual and indecent assault charges have come forward, it has been revealed in court.

  • News

  • 19th Jul 2017 11:09 AM

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Casino student scores big in scholarship awards

Casino HIgh School student Jacob Ellis is a recipient of the prestigious 2018 Tuckwell Scholarship.

The Tuckwell Scholarship offers substantial support

House with No Steps to develop VR learning tools

Awarded funding to develop prototypes for disability support workers

Local Partners

Wild dogs on agenda for council

A PUBLIC meeting to discuss the issue of wild dogs in Ballina Shire will be held at Plateau Sports, Alstonville, next week.

Councils boosted by rail trail decision

Part of the proposed Northern Rivers Rail Trail

Council's are expecting a tourism increase if rail trail's go ahead.

Expect a hard chat at this year's Splendour Forum

Australian comedian Tom Gleeson will host a political forum at Splendour.

Send you questions using the hashtag #qandasitg

Can't make it to Splendour? Fear not and listen up

BACKSTAGE: Former Triple J presenters Matt and Alex at Splendour in the Grass 2016.

Triple J will offer live broadcastings and repeats all weekend

What NOT to take to Splendour in the Grass

The crowds went mad for 360 at the ampitheatre stage at Splendour in the Grass 2014. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

The festival is a GoPro, selfie stick and umbrella-free zone

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane shines in Paris Can Wait but the overindulgance of French food leaves a bad taste.

Wharves to play Splendour

LOCAL TALENT: Wharves already performed at North Byron Parklands, at the Byron Bay leg of Falls Festival 2016.

Lennox Head rockers to wow crowds at Byron Parklands

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

The Finding Nemo plothole that's hard to explain to kids

So here's the thing...

Things in the real-life ocean are a little more fishy...

Game of Thrones a record breaker for Foxtel

Game of Thrones a big hit with Foxtel viewers.

Despite tech glitches more than 800,000 watch Season 7 premiere

Russell Crowe picks up pies and sangas on Casino roadtrip

LOOK WHO WAS IN TOWN: Council staff Lena Ma got a selfie when Russell Crowe was in Casino last week.

Star selfies hit Casino when Russell Crowe stops in town

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 $1,490,000 to...

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Charming homestead on 10 acres

1533 Nimbin Road, Koonorigan 2480

House 3 1 8 Contact Agent

Capturing distant mountain views, this charming timber homestead rests on 10 lush acres. It's a short drive to the district's commercial hub of Lismore and central...

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Forthcoming...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Style, Serenity and Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block with ocean views over boulders...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 $1,250,000 to...

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 UNDER OFFER

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 UNDER OFFER

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! Being offered for the first time EVER is this "Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or precious "Natural Hideaway"...

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."