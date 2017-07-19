Fight for safer rail crossing stalls

DANGEROUS: The Yongurra Rd crossing where Bronwyn Callaghan's car was hit by the XPT in June. INSET: Copies of the REE were sent to politicians including the Prime Minister.

IT HAS been a frustrating week finding someone to take responsibility for making the Yongurra Rd rail crossing at Kyogle safe.

I sent last week's Express Examiner to the Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten.

Federal v State

The office of the State Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, Andrew Constance, said because the crossing was on Commonwealth land, it was a Federal Government issue.

The office of the Federal Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, Darren Chester, said it was a State Government issue due to NSW policy dictating rail track improvement programs.

ARTC investigation

The Australian Rail and Track Corporation issued this statement: "It is important that we first let relevant investigations by the police and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau take place to understand the nature and cause of the incident.

"This incident is of great concern to ARTC and we appreciate the local community are eager to understand what happened when tragic events like these occur.

"There are a number of independent investigations that are currently taking place in relation to this incident - by transport authorities (Office of Transport Safety Investigations), the police and the Coroner - and it is important that we allow these investigations to be conducted appropriately.

"Unfortunately, ARTC cannot put a time frame on when these are expected to be completed as they are being conducted by separate organisations independent to ARTC.

"Level crossing safety is a significant issue for the rail industry and when incidents occur they impact a number of people including our own staff who are often among the first on the scene.”

What can Kyogle Council do?

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said there were 1400 level crossings on public roads in NSW and Kyogle Council had 10 of those.

Only two out of the 10 had boom gates, Cr Mulholland said.

"Runnymede Rd was upgraded in 2008 and one on the Summerland Way at Wiangaree, which was only completed last month,” she said.

"There are a number of access points to private property that include level crossings. The responsibility for the ongoing maintenance of level crossings is shared between the rail authority (in this case ARTC) and the road authority (in this case council).

"The responsibility for review and upgrades to level crossings is spread across the three tiers of government and overseen by the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator. In NSW the regulatory oversight is provided by the ONRSR, NSW Roads and Maritime Services and NSW Police.”

The State Government allocates funding for the upgrade of level crossings. When the determination is made to fund the upgrade of a level crossing, the road authority is usually asked to contribute up to one-third of the costs.

"Once the investigation of the recent tragedy at the Yongurra Rd level crossing has been completed, it is council's intention to request that this information be used to review the ALCAM ranking of this particular level crossing, and hopefully this will see the upgrade of the level crossing made a higher priority for future funding under the NSW LCIP,” Cr Mulholland said.