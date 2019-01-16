$25,000 spend on nude beach 'a waste'

TYAGARAH residents against the Clothing Optional Declaration at the contentious beach have said a $25,000 investment for making the beach safer would be a "waste".

Of this, $15,000 is intended for Surf Lifesaving Australia, who ran the first patrol at the weekend.

And some Byron Shire councillors agree, with Cr Paul Spooner calling on the State Government to intervene.

"To spend up to $25,000 on security cameras and surf lifesavers for only 100 people a day is crazy," Cr Spooner said.

"Why are certain councillors hell bent on ignoring the safety of people by continuing this farce of a nude beach declaration?

"This is irresponsible local governance and needs to be stopped.

"The State Government needs to lift its head out of the sand and show some leadership on this issue."

A recent report stated there was 100 people at Tyagarah beach at one time over the holiday period but resident and Safe Beaches Committee member Dorset Campbell-Ross said looking at the car park "roughly 80 per cent were from Queensland or Victoria".

Byron Shire Council agreed at their December 2018 meeting that an allocation of $10,000 would be made available from the council's funds for the installation of up to 20 battery operated cameras and up to $15,000 for the patrol of the beach over summer with Surf Lifesaving Australia.

Mr Campbell-Ross said as a ratepayer he strongly objected to the council's decision.

"It is a waste of ratepayers' money to invest $25,000 in cameras and lifeguards to police a piece of beach that serves a maximum of 50-100 people on the peak day of the year," he said.

"There will also be the ongoing costs of monitoring the cameras. Lifeguards are not trained to deal with sex pests. They are trained for ocean safety."

Mr Campbell-Ross said the financial costs were not the only costs and claimed sexual harassment is an ongoing issue.

"Close Tyagarah nude beach. Let's use that money to fix the roads," he said.