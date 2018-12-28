Want to fight a sabre-tooth tiger made out of cardboard?

A sabertooth tiger gets interviewed at Falls Festival in Byron Bay as Boxwars artists Phil Egan, Ross Koger and Kris Baldwin get ready with the caveman outfits.

A sabertooth tiger gets interviewed at Falls Festival in Byron Bay as Boxwars artists Phil Egan, Ross Koger and Kris Baldwin get ready with the caveman outfits. Marc Stapelberg

WHAT better way to say goodbye to 2018 than becoming a caveman to fight a sabre-tooth tiger and a giant woolly mammoth made out of cardboard?

Boxwars is a team of artists from Melbourne that create fantasy installations made out of recyclable cardboard, and for Monday they will create a replica of Stonehenge (almost to real-life size) to home an epic battle between wild animals and cavemen.

Boxwars at Falls Byron Bay: ART: Artists Phil Egan, Ross Koger and Kris Baldwin invite music lovers to visit La Henge, a cardboard fantasy land at Falls Festival Byron Bay where they can become pre-historic warriors.

At 5pm on Monday at La Henge, all the work done to create animals, armour, weapons and other props will be destroyed in a final battle just for fun.

There will also be daily workshops and a masquerade party at the Falls Byron Cardboard Clubhouse.

Artists Phil Egan, Ross Koger and Kris Baldwin travelled to Byron Bay with tons of cardboard to set up La Henge, as part of the arts section of Falls curated by local artist Andy Mac.

The arts section also includes a stage dedicated to eleven Northern Rivers musicians, curated by Byron's Howl and Moan Records.

The bands featured this year are Bedclub, Pineapple Lazer, Miniskirt, Captain Squidlicker, Stoker, Hobo Magic, P.A.F.F, Preston, Her Way To Hell, Demi Casha, From Crisis to Collapse and Masochist.

There will also be roaming performances by arts collective Prophets and inclusive dance group Bring a Plate.

Mandy Nolan will present a comedy stage that will complement Rock & Roll Yoga mornings with Jimmy Hancox (of Nice Time Yoga) daily at La Henge.

Finally, the New Year's Eve dress-up theme for Falls Byron Bay this year is 'memes' so expect grumpy cats, famous gifs and all things viral.

Monday's music line up at the main stage includes Hockey Dad, Ocean Alley, Cut Copy, 88Rising, Dizee Rascal plus American band Anderson.Paak & The Nationals welcoming the new year.