Fig tree 'protectors' celebrate, but council not convinced

Sherrie Yeomans, of Lennox Head, at the fig tree on Castle Drive. Marc Stapelberg

FOR months the Castle Drive Fig Tree Protectors have been trying to save a 200-year-old fig tree from being chopped down.

And now the group is celebrating, saying their concerns about the Lennox Head site's cultural significance have been vindicated.

That is despite Ballina Shire Council this week confirming it would press ahead with plans to cut the tree down.

The council's manager of civil services, John Truman, said their correspondence with the Office of Environment and Heritage explained the tree did not hold cultural significance.

"After reviewing the claim and council's documentation, OEH have advised, unless further information comes to hand, they will not be pursuing the investigation further,” he said.

But Sherrie Yeomans from the Castle Drive Fig Tree Protectors said the OEH's letter described "strict rules, regulations and implications” if cultural artefacts were disturbed.

"It is clear the cultural significance hasn't been fully investigated,” she said.

"For the council to still step forward to fell the fig is again placing our cultural heritage at risk and spending ratepayers funds very unwisely with felling works having to be supervised by the appropriate body.

"It (the OEH letter) is fairly straightforward in saying that further investigation is required.

"I am gobsmacked that the council is reading into it that the tree can be chopped down... due diligence hasn't been followed.

"They are not to cut it down. The tree is on a ridgeline and it is very likely that artefacts will be found there.”

Ms Yeomans said she believed the OEH response counted as a victory for people power.

"We do believe this was the button we needed to push,” she said.

"We're celebrating... the tree is here to stay, there has never been any question about that.

"We feel really strongly that this is the final hurdle and I feel really happy that we finally seem to have a conclusion in this.

"I am just disappointed that some of the councillors haven't listened to the community.

"It's been a long process.”

But Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright said it seemed to him that chopping the tree down was the only option, and that was still the council's position.

"We will have Jali (Aboriginal) people there if and when we do cut it down in case anything is found,” he said.

"If we could save it, we would.

"People can't say we haven't been looking for a solution - we have been for many months.

"I would support keeping the tree if we could get insurance.”