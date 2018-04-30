Fig spared the chop after residents' plea

Sherrie Yeomans, of Lennox Head, at the Fig Tree on Castle Drive after receiving news of the rescission motion on the cutting down of the tree.

COMMUNITY pressure has temporarily delayed the removal of an historic fig tree in Lennox Head.

But with an insurance claim under way and limited, costly alternatives proposed, the future of the Castle Drive tree remains unclear.

Ballina Shire deputy mayor Keith Williams said residents' concerns had sparked an extraordinary council meeting to consider technical reports assessing the cause of damage to a nearby house and driveway.

Cr Williams said the Moreton Bay fig should be protected due to its historical significance for the area and the cause, therefore, should be further investigated.

"Apart from items such as centuries old fish traps, these ancient trees are some of the most significant heritage items in the shire," he said.

"I think all councillors are mindful of the fact that our insurer has accepted a claim for damage and denied future liability unless this tree is removed.

"But if that assessment is wrong, we should challenge it on behalf of our community."

Jenny Grinlington lives close to the tree and was pleased to see the council delay its removal, which was scheduled for today.

Chris Lowry, who bought the affected house with his wife about five years ago, said the fig tree's beauty contributed to their purchase. He said the uplift on a wall and driveway damage - which they believe has caused the damage - was not apparent then.

"I didn't push to have the tree removed, I pushed to have the problem solved, of the continual damage to our property," he said.

"Our major motivating factor is to protect our property from damage."

While a root barrier was previously ruled out, Mr Lowry hoped new technologies could help to protect the tree and the house.

Resident Sherrie Yeomans said she had gathered four arborists' reports supporting their claims the tree was not to blame and presented them to mayor David Wright.

After he was presented with new information, Cr Wright said any action on the tree was "on hold" until councillors gathered for an extraordinary meeting.

He said a date for the meeting was yet to be set.