Fifty fast and furious jet models have permission to fly

Casino jet model event to be held at Casino Airstrip. PIC: CONTRIBUTED

IN AN aerial spectacular, pilots from across Australia will fly their 50 jet models sky high at Casino air strip.

Over 50 skilled remote control turbine powered jet pilots will demonstrate their sport.

The jet models will reach speeds of up to 400km/h, weigh up to 30 kilos and have an average wingspan of 3.5 metres.

The Casino Jets event is the first time remote control jet pilots will fly their planes at the Casino air strip.

Model Aeronautical Association of Australia secretary Tyson Dodd, who is hosting the Queensland Turbine Flyers event with his father Kevin Dodd, said remote control aeromodelling was the closest you can get without flying a real aeroplane.

"The most exciting thing about remote control jets is that it's basically like flying a full-scale jet from the safety of the ground," Mr Dodd said

"They sound and fly exactly like a full-scale jet and it's amazing to see how fast they can get."

Mr Dodd said he was excited to take to the Casinos skies and was thankful to the Richmond Valley Council for sharing the location with them. He invited the public to come for a "sticky beak."

"We welcome the general public to come out and view the jets in action, shooting through the skies over Casino Airport. It's going to be an amazing event here, never seen or experienced before."

• Casino Jets event on March 6-8 from 9am until 5pm each day.