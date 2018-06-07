Fifty, fabulous, and fast Julia Morris

I KNOW it's hard to believe but comedian and TV presenter Julia Morris turned 50 a couple of weeks ago.

Her porcelain skin and youthful energy could have allowed her to keep her age a secret, but she decided to throw all caution to the wind and use the opportunity to have a good old go at the comedic side of reaching the five-decade milestone.

Morris said the Lift and Separate - Golden Jubilee Tour is a reference to old fashioned ladies bra ads.

"The ads used to promise that the brassieres will help you look younger by lifting and separating said area, and over the years I think it has been an expression that has set me free in a number of levels: sometimes you have to lift yourself out of the quagmire and you have to separate yourself from the drama," she said.

"I think that's a big part of getting older.

"You learn that just because there is a drama you don't need to turn up to the production."

TV QUEEN: Comedian and TV presenter Julia Morris is spending a quick beach break in the Northern Rivers. Julia Morris

Morris said the show was about ageing gracefully and disgracefully.

"I feel like through my 40s I was a little bit more, perhaps a bit more aggressive, with situations than I should have been," she said.

"Also, saying the wrong thing at the wrong time was one of my calling cards.

"During the show I talk about some near-death experiences, and still not having that shake me about not caring about the little stuff.

"I think turning 50 is the cross over into 'just do your best, try every day, and if you fail, don't worry, try again tomorrow'."

Morris said her party days were over, and happily before the internet, her celebrations were pretty demure.

"I kept the girls home from school and we went on a little shopping morning with my husband Dan, and all four of us bought something nice for ourselves. Then we came home and we found a cake on the internet that we really loved, which had chubby unicorns that looked as though they were eating the side of the cake and had collapsed on the side of the cake with a full belly," she said.

"The four of us made the cake in the afternoon and then we ate cake for dinner."

TOURING: Don't miss comedian Julia Morris live at the local show of the Lift and Separate Golden Jubilee Tour. CONTRIBUTED

The comedian said the last five years of her 40s feature in the show too.

"I talk a little bit about going to Africa for that wonderful job (presenting I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here with Chris Brown on Network Ten)," she said.

"This show I took to all metro capital cities and sold out with 25,000 attending, it was so much fun, so the show is set and ready to be heard.

"I am in vintage form, so if anyone feels like a laugh, they should come along."

The comedian is preparing to start shooting her new TV show, Blind Date, for Network Ten.