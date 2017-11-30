Menu
Fifty Acres makes the move to Byron

FIFTY ACRES: The team are in town.
AWARD-winning PR and communications agency Fifty Acres has opened new office in the Byron town centre.

The team focus on clients making a difference, and giving back to the local community, said managing director Jo Scard.

"We've been increasingly working with clients in the region - including NSW Health and large not-for-profits. It's great to now be here on the ground and open our doors to local organisations,” Jo said.

"It's great to bring not-for-profits, social entrepreneurs and government agencies together and look at how we can engage with local communities and extend their impact.

"Whether it's strategic communications, strengthening government relations or building strong online profiles, it's about sharing communications intel that will directly help them achieve the change they seek.”

Awarded winner of the prestigious B&T 2017 Women in Media Public Relations Award, Jo Scard has since doubled the agency in its size.

The agency now has operational teams in Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney, northern New South Wales, Queens- land and regional Australia.

Lismore Northern Star
