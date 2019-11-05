Fifth man sentenced for involvement in armed robbery

The Liberty service station on Centre St in Casino was the target of a violent robbery last March.

THE last of a group of men involved in a Casino robbery has been sentenced.

Three men stormed the Liberty service station on Centre St, Casino moments after it opened on March 25 last year.

The lone employee was injured in an attack in which a knife and poles were wielded at him.

Tyler Samuel Williams, 30, his brother Tyrone Timothy Williams, 24, and Leonard Charles Langford Baker, 46, were sentenced last month for robbery in company over the incident.

Denzel Walker, 21, was earlier this year sentenced to seven years' prison, including a four year non-parole period, for armed robbery.

Walker had played the most serious role in the incident, wounding the victim with a knife.

But when the fifth co-offender, 22-year-old Tyrall Cowan, was to learn his fate before Lismore District Court on Friday, the Crown prosecutor conceded this man's role was "markedly different to the others”.

Cowan pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact.

He'd been in a vehicle nearby, along with Mr Baker, while the robbery was taking place.

The court heard he became of the crimes as they unfolded and later said to the other men: "jump in the car, let's go”.

Cowan's gambled away his $5 cut of the robbery proceeds.

Judge Dina Yehia said while the robbery itself was "a very serious criminal offence”, this wasn't what Cowan was being sentenced for.

Judge Yehia said Cowan had been on intensive corrections orders at the time, but had a fairly limited criminal record.

The court heard of difficulties in the life of the Lismore-born, Coraki-raised man, who'd already spent more than eight months in custody before being granted bail and Judge Yehia said he had "some prospects of rehabilitation”.

She found there was a "low level of objective seriousness” to his offending.

She recorded a conviction and sentenced Cowan to a 12-month conditional release order.