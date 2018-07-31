Fifteen fires burn across Valley
With dry conditions plaguing much of Australia at the moment, the Clarence Valley has not escaped unscathed.
About fifteen fires are burning across the Clarence Valley with crews heading to the latest one on Kungala Rd according to Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service head office.
Fires listed on Fires Near Me:
- Stoney Ridge Rd, Kremnos - out of control
- Kungala Rd, Kungala - out of control
- Red Range Rd, Upper Corindi - being controlled
- Doboy Rd, Buccarumbi - under control
- Firth Heinz Rd, Tucabia - being controlled
- Cattle Creek Rd, Ramornie - out of control
- Clarence Way, Copmanhurst - out control
- Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi - out of control
- Liberation Train, 60km SW of Grafton - under control
- Chaelundi State Forest - out of control
- Big Bull Rd, Marengo State Forest, out of control
- Moonpar Rd, Moonpar - under control
August 1 will mark the beginning of the Fire Danger Period meaning all landholders must have fire permits from midnight tonight.Contact Clarence Valley FCC for details of Permit Issuing Officers in your Brigade area on 6644 5135. Landholders are required to notify neighbours 24 hours prior to lighting a control and they must also notify the Fire Control Centre.
For more information, head to the NSW Rural Fire Service website.