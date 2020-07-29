Menu
Police and emergency services look over the burned out wreckage of a car where the driver died after it hit a tree and caught fire west of Iluka. Photo: Adam Hourigan
News

FIERY FATAL: Police reveal identity of Iluka crash victim

Adam Hourigan
16th Sep 2020 3:07 PM
POLICE have released the identity of a woman who was killed in a fiery single-car crash near Iluka on July 29.

The woman was 24-year-old Rochelle White from Ballina.

Grafton police officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Jo Reid said Ms White had been identified via dental records, and a probability statement submitted to the coroner by crash investigators had been accepted.

Insp Reid had previously described the scene as “horrific” for emergency services and witnesses.

>>> ORIGINAL STORY: One dead in single-car collision near Iluka 

Insp said numerous witnesses described the car as driving at excessive speed and erratically before the collision.

