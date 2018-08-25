Fierce rivalry will spur Byron Bay winger

ABOVE: Byron Bay centre Jascha Saeck looks to create some space in Far North Coast rugby union.

ABOVE: Byron Bay centre Jascha Saeck looks to create some space in Far North Coast rugby union. Peter Moore

BYRON BAY will be boosted by the return of winger Jascha Saeck for its FNC rugby union minor semi-final against Lennox Head at Quays Reserve, Ballina, tomorrow.

Saeck started the season as co-captain in the centres before a broken cheekbone and ankle injury sidelined him for much of the season.

His experience and direction will be crucial against a team with which they are developing a fierce rivalry.

"Playing Lennox Head is motivation enough and they're never a team you want to lose to,” Saeck said.

"Whether it's on the field or what comes from some of their people on the sideline, you really can't afford to take a backward step.

"I've been pretty lucky with injuries before this season and I'm just happy to be back out there.”

No 8 Craig Wallace returns to the starting side and he also missed a fair chunk of the season with injury after he was named co-captain.

The pair have left the captaincy to centre Harvey Bell, who is their most dangerous weapon in attack.

"We don't want to change the dynamic of the team and Harvey has a good combination with our other centre and fullback so that's why I'm going to the wing,” Saeck said.

"Our forward pack has been our strength this season and they can do some damage if we cut out the mistakes and put some phases together.”

Byron Bay are going into the finals off the back of two losses and a bye, which gave some of their players a week to recover from niggling injuries.

Lennox Head also had a loss in the final round but they welcome back centre Zac Beecher, who will make a big difference.

They will also have more speed on the wing with Sam Fitzgerald back while second-rower Harry Bungate gives them more options at the lineout.

Byron Bay lost 46-17 to minor premiers Wollongbar-Alstonville in their most recent outing while Lennox Head went down 48-21 to Ballina last Saturday.

Kick-off tomorrow is 3.15pm.

In the minor semi-finals of other divisions, Byron Bay plays Mullumbimby in reserve grade and Kyogle will take on Tenterfield in President's Cup at 12.30pm.