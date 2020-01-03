Fierce competition for the title at Summerland Singles

SUMMERLAND SERIES: The lawn action was a sizzling as the temperatures at the 59th Annual Summerland Series at the Cherry Street Bowling Club.

“WHEN you play against the calibre of someone like Nathan Wise, you have to be on your game.”

That was the advice from Byron Bay Bowls Club member Bulla Burton, who was gracious in defeat against Wise on day two of the Summerland Singles at Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club.

In brilliant sunshine Burton, 65, was defeated 21 to 10, despite a mid-match rally which saw Wise visibly focus as Burton rose to the occasion.

Good sportsmanship was evident as the pair shook hands as they walked along the green toward the clubhouse.

“Nathan is a very talented young man, he’s a pleasure to play against,” Burton said.

Wise said Burton gave him a few anxious moments.

“I’ve never played against Bulla before,” he said.

“Bulla is a lovely man.

“Now I have a pretty hard section up next and then I play (defending champion) Ben Twist this afternoon.”

Former elite swimmer and national rugby league player, and current U25 Queensland squad player, Julia Allen-Best, showed good form depite a narrow loss to Greg Nelson.

“I was thrilled as to be one of only four women who make the top 64 for the series,” the 20-year-old said.

“After the Summerland I go home and our premier season starts then I will be hunting down my state and national titles.”

Meanwhile, former Ballina player and Bowls Australia cvents and competitions coordinator, Reece Wilson, beat Nathan Heap 21-17.

Cherry Street Bowls Club coordinator director Kris Lehfeldt said the locals were getting through against some extremely strong competition in the 2020 event.

“Peter Taylor from Alstonville ran away with the competition yesterday,” he said.

“Bulla Burton from Byron Bay is doing okay, (but) still needs a bit of luck.”

Lehfeldt said some of the best players in the country were showing off their amazing skills.

“Ben Twist, Aaron Teys, Nathan Wise, Corey Wedlock ‒ they are everywhere,” he said.

“Tomorrow (Saturday) is the final in the 59th annual Summerland Series and it’s going to be a very exciting day.”