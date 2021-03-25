Fierce bidding expected at auction of blocks in Ballina

The next stage of Ballina Heights estate will be auctioned off the plan on March 31.

The next stage of the highly sought-after Ballina Heights estate is about to be auctioned off the plan.

Stage 18A consists of 18 lots ranging in size between 450 sqm and 849 sqm.

Selling agent Michael Shay from LJ Hooker Ballina said reserves started between $350,000 and $450,000, although bidding is expected to be fierce.

The last stage sold in one night at auction.

A similar outcome is expected for this stage, which will be auctioned at the Lennox Head Cultural Centre from 5.30pm on Wednesday, March 31.

"These lots are all zoned R3 medium density meaning you can either build a single home or a duplex development," the online listing states.

Bidders will need to be bold to snap up one of these blocks.

"Ballina Heights Estate is the biggest land release ever to be created in Ballina.

"It is just a few minutes' drive from the centre of town with spectacular elevated views to the east, south and west.

"Fifty hectares of parks, gardens and open spaces, with a water feature, (this is) and environmentally friendly, sensitive estate."

There are plans to build schools a shopping centre and aged care facilities in the vicinity.

To be able to bid on a block in the Stage 18A land release, potential buyers must be registered by 5pm on Monday, March 29.

A deposit of $20,000 will be required to be paid in full on the fall of the hammer.

For more information visit the website or phone LJ Hooker Ballina's Michael Shay on 0427862711 or Luke Shay on 0416275607.