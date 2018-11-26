Standing Rock chief draws 1000-strong crowd

DANCING INTO THE LIGHT: Yahndi dressed to embrace the spirit of the festival.

DANCING INTO THE LIGHT: Yahndi dressed to embrace the spirit of the festival. Amber Gibson

UNITY EARTH'S Fields of Healing gathering will be remembered by all who joined the celebration of inter cultural, ecological and personal healing over the weekend.

A line-up of inspirational leaders, artists, activists, musicians, and healers attended the event to address issues of sustainability and cultural understanding at North Byron Parklands.

Guests were welcomed on Saturday morning with indigenous dancing and a smoking ceremony that ignited a collective reverence amongst the crowd which set the tone throughout the festival.

Over 1000 adults and children attended the weekend event to experience two full days of celebration with several panels talks, yoga session, music, workshops and dance.

It was a community event with a huge impact.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Keynote speaker Hereditary Chief Phil Lane Jr, member of the Ihanktonwan Dakota and Chickasaw Nations, travelled from the US to speak.

Chief Lane, an internationally recognised leader in human, community, and economic development, spoke passionately about climate change, drawing on the controversial oil pipeline project at Standing Rock reservation in North Dakota, US.

"In order to address all the injustice and all the inequality in the world today, we have to come to the spiritual and scientific reality that we are one human part and that the hurt of one is the hurt of all," ChiefLane said.

"We are intimately related to all creation.

"We are all indigenous people of mother earth.

Event organiser Adam Collett said the event hoped to create an opportunity for people of all ages and walks of life to gather for a celebration.

"We saw the event as an opportunity to deeply honour the land and it's original people, while celebrating the immense diversity of all cultures, in a spirit of unity," Mr. Collett said.

"Our elders from near and far carry ancient keys to unlock the knowledge needed to bring healing to the earth, and to humanity.

"The response so far has been overwhelming and deeply moving, with many people thanking me with tears in their eyes, saying it was one of the most inspiring and important days of their lives."