Fidget spinners are officially annoying

PLENTY of people find fidget spinners annoying.

In June, one online retailer of the product officially became the most complained about company in the history of monthly reporting of the Fair Trading Complaints Register.

A new record was set for Fair Trading Complaints Register by online toy retailer Fidget Australia.

The latest report states the retailer was the subject of 56 complaints by NSW consumers in June 2017, more than any other business since Fair Trading began publishing its monthly Complaints Register.

Launched in July last year, the Complaints Register provides information about traders that are the subject of 10 or more complaints to Fair Trading in a calendar month.

According to the latest Complaints Register, released today, NSW Fair Trading received a total of 409 complaints about 23 businesses in June 2017.

Fidget Australia's record number of complaints earned the company top spot, and easily trounced the previous record of 47 complaints received about an online flower retailer in February.

This is the second time Fidget Australia has appeared in the Complaints Register, having been the subject of 24 complaints in May 2017.

Acting NSW Fair Trading Commissioner, Andrew Gavrielatos, said: "The Complaints Register is a valuable tool for consumers, allowing them to do their research and make informed choices about where they will shop.”

"It also encourages businesses to improve customer service, while at the same time contributing to the NSW Government's commitment to open data,” he said.

More information about the Complaints Register, consumer rights and trader responsibilities is available at www.fairtrading.nsw.gov.auor by phoning 13 32 20.