Better internet speeds for Lismore 'by end of next year'

Shadow Minster for Regional Communications Stephen Jones in Lismore with Lismore City mayor Isaac Smith to discuss the NBNs lack of action on the Lismore CBD rollout. Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE CBD will see fibre to the curb installed by the end of 2018.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said his meeting with NBN Co on Wednesday night went really well as Lismore prepares to become one of the first sites in Australia to roll out fibre-to-the-the curb.

"I am very happy to confirm what our Federal member told us yesterday," Cr Smith said.

"They are ditching the old fibre to the node model in Lismore delivering it closer to the buildings, which means our speeds will be better and our CBD - and everyone living in our wok down there in the basin - will be better off.

"Fibre-to-the-curb provides it within 10 to 20 metres of all the businesses and the houses."

Cr Smith said his original request for fibre to the premises was still an option for others to explore if they wish.

"The last thing we want to do is haggling about something else or starting a new process, which means we will be two or three years away from it," he said.

"They can have this in the ground before the end of next year and that's going to be good for Lismore."

Lismore Council will now work with Telstra to begin works on the NBN service in the new year.

"We don't have a fixed date but we are hoping we can get that started as soon as possible," Cr Smith said.

Works on the footpaths in the CBD are expected to begin towards the end of 2018.