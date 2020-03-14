Fewer foodies Eat the Street

Aaron (Taco) Hargreaves cooks up a storm at the Chile Banditos and Spice Pirate BBQ stand.

TODAY foodies from across the Northern Rivers headed to the streets of Lismore to enjoy the creme de la creme of local cuisine.

While the streets were a bit bare in comparison to previous years, the finest chefs from around the Northern Rivers still showed up to delight crowds with their mouth-watering taster plates.

With a world of street food styles to choose from, foodies could enjoy authentic cuisines from an array of cultures – including Spanish paella, vegan samosa from South India, and crunchy chicken karaage from Japan.

Alex Medd, Lucy Sporne and Scotty Osborne at the Paella Time stand.

The Chile Banditos, who took out last years ‘People’s Choice’ award, pulled out all the stops to hold onto their title.

Dressed in steampunk style pirate outfits, the crew had no trouble drawing in customers to try their famous BBQ beef brisket.

The Chile Banditos and Spice Pirate BBQ owner, Aaron Hargreaves, was in high spirits as he cooked up a storm on the barbecue.

Anisha and Jirrah enjoy some Liquid Nitrogen Gelato.

“I have the best job in the world,” said Mr Hargreaves. He attributes his success to the local community and was determined to serve them the best BBQ they’ve ever eaten.

Customers were happy to wait in line to try Liquid Nitrogen Gelato. With mystical bounds of smoke pouring from the ice cream mixer, watching the gelato being made is about as much fun as eating it.

Cash Crabbe mixed a fresh cup of Liquid Nitrogen Gelato.

One crowd favourite at this years event were the handwashing stations, complete with soap and paper towels.

Hand sanitiser was also free flowing to ensure that attendees stayed safe and healthy.