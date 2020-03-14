Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aaron (Taco) Hargreaves cooks up a storm at the Chile Banditos and Spice Pirate BBQ stand.
Aaron (Taco) Hargreaves cooks up a storm at the Chile Banditos and Spice Pirate BBQ stand.
News

Fewer foodies Eat the Street

Holly Cormack
14th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TODAY foodies from across the Northern Rivers headed to the streets of Lismore to enjoy the creme de la creme of local cuisine.

While the streets were a bit bare in comparison to previous years, the finest chefs from around the Northern Rivers still showed up to delight crowds with their mouth-watering taster plates.

With a world of street food styles to choose from, foodies could enjoy authentic cuisines from an array of cultures – including Spanish paella, vegan samosa from South India, and crunchy chicken karaage from Japan.

Alex Medd, Lucy Sporne and Scotty Osborne at the Paella Time stand.
Alex Medd, Lucy Sporne and Scotty Osborne at the Paella Time stand.

The Chile Banditos, who took out last years ‘People’s Choice’ award, pulled out all the stops to hold onto their title.

Dressed in steampunk style pirate outfits, the crew had no trouble drawing in customers to try their famous BBQ beef brisket.

The Chile Banditos and Spice Pirate BBQ owner, Aaron Hargreaves, was in high spirits as he cooked up a storm on the barbecue.

Anisha and Jirrah enjoy some Liquid Nitrogen Gelato.
Anisha and Jirrah enjoy some Liquid Nitrogen Gelato.

“I have the best job in the world,” said Mr Hargreaves. He attributes his success to the local community and was determined to serve them the best BBQ they’ve ever eaten.

Customers were happy to wait in line to try Liquid Nitrogen Gelato. With mystical bounds of smoke pouring from the ice cream mixer, watching the gelato being made is about as much fun as eating it.

Cash Crabbe mixed a fresh cup of Liquid Nitrogen Gelato.
Cash Crabbe mixed a fresh cup of Liquid Nitrogen Gelato.

One crowd favourite at this years event were the handwashing stations, complete with soap and paper towels.

Hand sanitiser was also free flowing to ensure that attendees stayed safe and healthy.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Guns, drugs and cash seized in massive Tweed bust

        premium_icon VIDEO: Guns, drugs and cash seized in massive Tweed bust

        News Police allegedly found 4000 MDMA pills, 12 hydroponic cannabis plants, two rifles, three pistols, firearm parts and ammunition, a crossbow, and a large safe.

        Should music festivals go ahead amid coronavirus threat?

        premium_icon Should music festivals go ahead amid coronavirus threat?

        News Experts divided over whether to go ahead or to postpone events

        Coronavirus fears won't stop Lismore's Eat the Street

        premium_icon Coronavirus fears won't stop Lismore's Eat the Street

        News Lismore council has made a decision about tomorrow's Eat the Street

        Coronavirus cancels carboot market

        premium_icon Coronavirus cancels carboot market

        News LISMORE’S bimonthly carboot market has been cancelled this weekend due to...