Few problems for Pascoe in taking the win

Lismore Speedway super sedan feature race winner Matt Pascoe (centre) is flanked by runner-up Darren Anning (left) and third-placed Justin Randall. Also pictured is trophy girl Bronte Jordan. Tony Powell

FORMER national champion Matt Pascoe drove to a comfortable win in the 30-lap Super Sedan feature race at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

It doubled as the eighth round of the Brims Concrete 2018-19 Super Sedan series presented by the Super Sedan Association of Queensland.

Pascoe, who was followed to the finish by Darren Anning and Justin Randall, never put a wheel out of place.

He wasted little time taking the lead after starting from an upfront grid position and was never headed, despite several yellow light caution periods.

Iam Brims was the initial leader before Pascoe made his move.

The first casualty of the race after three laps was Bob McCosker, who withdrew with a blown tyre.

Interest then focused on a battle for the major positions between Brims, Tania Smith and Justin Randall.

Justin Randall's father Wayne Randall also moved into contention in the traffic snarl near the head of the field.

This remained the pattern and with 19 laps remaining Pascoe had raced to a half-lap lead.

Wayne Randall continued a charge and looked for a way around Smith.

Smith, Randall and Dion Bennett ran three wide before there was a tangle.

Bennett could not continue at the restart and Pascoe moved clear of the field again before Wayne Randall also quit with a broken fuel pump belt.

At that point Brims was sidelined as the laps ran out and Pascoe raced to a convincing victory.

Pascoe set the fastest lap time of the main event with 14.274 seconds for a speed of 100.833 km/h.

Earlier in the night Pascoe served notice of what was to come after he won two heats. Other heat winners were: Anning, Brims, Darren Kane and Justin Randall.

It was not a good night for Kane, one of the favourites, who did not figure in the main event after he reported a "knock” in the motor and the Ian Boettcher team withdrew the car.

It was also a tough night for Wingless Sprintcar star Robbie Mazzer who crashed in a heat due to another driver trying to make a passing move where there was no room. Mazzer escaped unscathed but the car was severely damaged.

Other feature race winners were: Matthew Claydon (four-cylinders), Daniel Brooks (AMCAs), Brock Armstrong (street stocks), Daniel Bridge (production sedans), Josh Boyd (junior sedans) and Mitchell Haynes (wingless sprintcars).

The action continues this Saturday night with the annual 100-lap Australian Wingless Sprintcar Grand Prix.