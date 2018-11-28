Festive season starts at Lismore speedway

SPECIAL GUEST: Santa Claus will make a special appearance as part of the annual Kids Christmas Party show this Saturday.

CASTROL Edge Lismore Speedway is getting into the festive spirit early with its annual Kids' Christmas Party and Santa Claus appearance as part of its racing program on Saturday night.

It's a night of fun and frivolity in the countdown to Christmas where the children take centre stage with their own events.

The push bike races are always a highlight. Children of all ages are welcome to enter provided they bring with them the mandatory safety helmet. Without that, they will not be allowed to compete.

There also will be face-painting and other attractions for the children in what will be a carnival atmosphere at the ground.

"It might be early in December, but it's not too early to put on a kids Christmas party and get into the Festive Season spirit,” promoter David Lander said.

"We want this to be a night enjoyed by the whole family because December really does herald the run into Christmas and the big day later this month.”

Santa will also be in attendance for the kids and in what will be a very special attraction, he will definitely try his hand at speedway car racing.

It's all part of the fun, where the serious side of speedway and the hard core racing that goes with it, shares the billing with novelty events in keeping with the kids party celebration.

There will still be plenty of on-track action with production sedans and the running of their annual Dream main event.

There also will be a number of support divisions featuring compact speedcars, street stocks, four-cylinder sedans, junior sedans and wingless sprints.

Entry to Saturday night's event is free for children under 12. Gates open at 4pm and racing starts at 5.30pm.