Festive night out in Kyogle

14th May 2017 6:00 AM
CHARITY RIDE: Councillor Hayden Doolan riding the mechanical bull
CHARITY RIDE: Councillor Hayden Doolan riding the mechanical bull

IT WAS a fantastic night for young and old at the St. Brigid's Fun Festival as the school oval was packed with families all enjoying the night.

The younger children enjoyed their own play zone with a cosy coupe car track, giant inflatable pirate ship slide and obstacle course, while the older children loved the gladiator duel game and tried their skill on the bull ride.

Bargains were found in the market stall and plenty of food was bought and enjoyed in Eat Street. Entertainment came from the school choir and our music students.

A big hit on side show alley was the ghost house. Made during the week by Stage 3 and their parents, the house was very scary, with the 'scare' being provided by students who took their scary roles very seriously.

The highlight of the night was the culmination of the bull ride competition. With Councillor Hayden Doolan, Principal Tony Hunter and Teacher Laura Hughes all volunteering to ride the bull to raise money for the occasion.

The school would like to thank everyone in Kyogle who came out he the event, the sponsors and business who donated prizes for the chocolate wheel and raffles.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  kyogle northern rivers community st brigids

Festive night out in Kyogle

