Festivals to play on in department recommendation

4th Aug 2017 10:28 AM
Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival.
Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival. Marc Stapelberg

THE company behind two of the country's most well-known music festivals - Splendour in the Grass and the Falls Music and Arts Festival - could continue its gigs at the North Byron Parklands site for another 20 months, the Department of Planning and Environment's assessment report shows.

The NSW Department of Planning and Environment released a statement saying the assessment report has been sent to the independent Planning Assessment Commission for a final decision on whether the trial period for outdoor events of up to 35,000 patrons can be extended to August 2019.

Acting Executive Director for Key Sites and Industry Assessments, Mike Young, said these festivals are popular sell out events that are attended by locals and people from all over Australia.

"We received more than 600 submissions from the public, government agencies and community groups when the modification was on exhibition. More than 80% of submissions were in support of the proposal,” Mr Young said.

Music festivals have been held at the site for the last four years as part of a trial period granted by the Planning Assessment Commission in 2012.

Since the trial began Billinudgel Property has been working to improve its environmental management and minimise impacts to the local community.

"There are a number of conditions imposed under the approval to minimise impacts. This includes strict noise limits during events and measures to ensure traffic impacts are minimised. The Department's compliance officers have also attended a number of events, including the recent Splendour in the Grass, to monitor compliance on the site.”

The events held at the site provide economic, social and environmental benefits to the broader area.

An economic study for Falls Festival 2014/15 and Splendour in the Grass 2015 found these two events contributed more than $100 million, created nearly 200 full-time jobs and took up 28,995 room nights in accommodation within the Byron local government area and 7,721 room nights in other areas of Northern NSW over a period of eight days.

Billinudgel Property will also be lodging a separate proposal to permanently hold events of up to 50,000 people at the site. The Department is awaiting the applicant's Environmental Impact Statement for this proposal, which will be exhibited for public feedback before being assessed.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  falls festival north byron parklands northern rivers events splendour in the grass trial period

